Campbell Capital Management Inc. Invests $2.69 Million in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,000. Hilton Worldwide accounts for about 1.5% of Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HLT. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $402,090.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 259,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,809,467.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas M. Steenland acquired 1,967 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $251,166.23. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 24,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,071,327.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,237,980 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HLT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $141.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.69.

NYSE:HLT traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $116.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,566,021. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.65 and a fifty-two week high of $167.99. The company has a market capitalization of $32.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.90 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.50 and a 200-day moving average of $145.44.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 76.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 23.17%.

About Hilton Worldwide (Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.