Campbell Capital Management Inc. Has $5.33 Million Stock Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Campbell Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 47.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,650 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle International comprises 3.0% of Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $5,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 277.8% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 416.7% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 117.3% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $185,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,606.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.02, for a total value of $955,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,072,443.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,261,230 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $156.15. The stock had a trading volume of 148,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,865,157. The company’s 50-day moving average is $182.97 and its 200 day moving average is $183.35. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12-month low of $153.70 and a 12-month high of $209.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $67.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.47 and a beta of 0.53.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 22.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is currently 175.00%.

CCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Crown Castle International from $202.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crown Castle International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut Crown Castle International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($231.25) to €214.00 ($222.92) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.71.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

