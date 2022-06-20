Callisto Network Price Tops $0.0022 on Exchanges (CLO)

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. One Callisto Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Callisto Network has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Callisto Network has a total market capitalization of $6.84 million and $16,931.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,097.90 or 0.05478880 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00079128 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000467 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 54.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Callisto Network Profile

Callisto Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 3,104,773,221 coins. The official website for Callisto Network is callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Callisto Network is forum.callisto.network . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Buying and Selling Callisto Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Callisto Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Callisto Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

