Callisto Network One Day Trading Volume Hits $16,931.00 (CLO)

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. In the last seven days, Callisto Network has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Callisto Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. Callisto Network has a total market capitalization of $6.84 million and approximately $16,931.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,097.90 or 0.05478880 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00079128 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000467 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 54.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Callisto Network Coin Profile

Callisto Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 3,104,773,221 coins. Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network . The official message board for Callisto Network is forum.callisto.network . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Buying and Selling Callisto Network

