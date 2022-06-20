Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Sells 499 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lessened its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in CME Group were worth $4,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CME. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CME Group by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $200.53 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $209.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $185.79 and a one year high of $256.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. CME Group had a net margin of 57.98% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.22%.

A number of analysts have commented on CME shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of CME Group from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $255.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Argus raised shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.73.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

