Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Sells 2,203 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY cut its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,203 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 254.2% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Consumer Edge downgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.27.

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $122.22 on Monday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $118.55 and a 52 week high of $146.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.35. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 67.92%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

