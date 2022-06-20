Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Sells 2,200 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY trimmed its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,265 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,485,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,720,879,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049,041 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,989,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,281 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,425,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,995,902,000 after purchasing an additional 580,635 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,366,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,080,985,000 after purchasing an additional 406,797 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth $831,839,000. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX opened at $90.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $63.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.62. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.39 and a 12-month high of $149.78.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 23.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.93%.

In other news, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone bought 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,839,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,356,748. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $1,769,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 940,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,284,047.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 2,514,376 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,227 and sold 669,650 shares valued at $37,169,012. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BX. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Blackstone from $182.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.00.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

