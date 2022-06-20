Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Sells 1,484 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY trimmed its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,484 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $405,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 2,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the period. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $3,608,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $90.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.09 and a 200-day moving average of $121.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.05 and a fifty-two week high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 44.24%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 21.11%.

ICE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.18.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 83,621 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total transaction of $8,275,970.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,277,280 shares in the company, valued at $126,412,401.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 11,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.53, for a total value of $1,413,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,499,743.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,296 shares of company stock valued at $9,951,320 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

