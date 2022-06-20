Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Sells 1,355 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lessened its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Essex LLC now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ATVI shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.33.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $74.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 5.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.52. The company has a market cap of $58.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.55. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.40 and a fifty-two week high of $96.15.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.82% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 10,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total value of $850,688.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,899,560.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

