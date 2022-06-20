Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Reduces Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY cut its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,957 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 1.3% of Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $8,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 141.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 58 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 13,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.04, for a total transaction of $7,362,471.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,900.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total value of $108,872.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,931.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,561 shares of company stock worth $23,557,413. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TMO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $658.92.

TMO stock opened at $500.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $548.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $577.04. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $476.72 and a 1 year high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $1.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 6.26%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

