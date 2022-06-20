Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Lowers Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY decreased its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,752 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,825 shares during the period. Norfolk Southern comprises approximately 1.5% of Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $9,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 9.5% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,292 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 8.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 92,125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $22,041,000 after acquiring an additional 7,220 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 690.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 68,288 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $16,338,000 after acquiring an additional 59,647 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.6% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,395 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 27.9% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $241,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,284,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NSC opened at $221.47 on Monday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $219.31 and a 52 week high of $299.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $247.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $266.82.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 21.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.9 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the railroad operator to repurchase up to 14.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 40.03%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NSC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $345.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $308.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.82.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile (Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.