Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Has $6.04 Million Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lowered its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,061 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,716 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 1.0% of Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $6,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,311,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,152 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 15,430 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $477,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $154.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.25.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $102.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.73. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $101.24 and a twelve month high of $142.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.07.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.26. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.62%.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total value of $5,661,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,973,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,539,670. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,854 shares in the company, valued at $5,407,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

