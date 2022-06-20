Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Buys 1,750 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 38,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 61,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 13,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $34.89 on Monday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $32.70 and a 12 month high of $39.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.62 and a 200-day moving average of $35.49.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

