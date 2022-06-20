Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Stake Boosted by Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,225 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management comprises 3.2% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $8,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 46.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 121.5% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. 60.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BAM traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,858,081. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.95. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.89 and a 52 week high of $62.47.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $21.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.05%.

In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Gp, sold 585,735 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $18,157,785.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Brookfield Asset Management In sold 5,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total value of $190,370.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,586,644 shares of company stock worth $112,704,831 in the last ninety days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BAM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $71.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

