Brokerages Set Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Price Target at $57.70

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.70.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Prada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th.

Get Prada alerts:

Shares of Prada stock opened at $11.12 on Monday. Prada has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $16.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.96.

Prada S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Japan, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, Church's, and Car Shoe brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.