Brokerages Set Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Price Target at $7.10

Shares of Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.10.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Danske downgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Outokumpu Oyj from €10.00 ($10.42) to €9.00 ($9.38) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Outokumpu Oyj from €5.10 ($5.31) to €5.20 ($5.42) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OUTKY opened at $2.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Outokumpu Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $3.63.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.0487 per share. This represents a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. Outokumpu Oyj’s payout ratio is currently 7.14%.

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; precise components, including welded stainless-steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, bent profiles, structural sections, press plates, roll shells, and blancs and disks; semi-finished stainless steel long products comprising billets and blooms, forged and rolled billets, cast slabs, ingots, and rebar; and stainless steel wire rods, wires, and bars.

