Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 873 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,195 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 873 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet cut Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.05.

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $202,524.42. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 286,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,393,809.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at $28,532,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSCO stock opened at $43.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $41.02 and a one year high of $64.29. The company has a market capitalization of $179.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.99.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

