Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 7,097 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340,623 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 7,097 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for approximately 2.9% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Bridges Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Union Pacific worth $93,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 19.5% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 37,121 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,142,000 after acquiring an additional 6,055 shares during the period. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 37,471 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,237,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Union Pacific by 3.4% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 179,814 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $49,127,000 after buying an additional 5,874 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in Union Pacific by 12.8% during the first quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association grew its position in Union Pacific by 103.9% during the first quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 22,935 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,266,000 after buying an additional 11,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP opened at $206.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $129.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.71. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $195.68 and a 1 year high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.43%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $283.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.36.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

