Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 3,143 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,143 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3,233.3% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 183.3% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total transaction of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,118,403.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cowen started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $396.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $475.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $477.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $429.06.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $322.72 on Monday. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $307.64 and a fifty-two week high of $446.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $373.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $376.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $98.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.02.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.71 by $0.10. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.68 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 23.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.91%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

