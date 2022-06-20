Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 3,143 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,143 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3,233.3% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 183.3% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.35% of the company’s stock.
In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total transaction of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,118,403.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $322.72 on Monday. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $307.64 and a fifty-two week high of $446.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $373.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $376.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $98.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.02.
Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.71 by $0.10. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.68 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 23.27 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.91%.
Deere & Company Company Profile (Get Rating)
Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Deere & Company (DE)
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.