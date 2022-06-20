Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,370 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MO. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 47,901.8% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,179,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,956,000 after buying an additional 9,160,258 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Altria Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,762,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,465,063,000 after buying an additional 2,371,300 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Altria Group by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,727,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,078,000 after buying an additional 1,348,687 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Altria Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,123,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,126,000 after buying an additional 1,103,432 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Altria Group by 111.7% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,584,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,802,000 after buying an additional 836,243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $45.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.50. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.53 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.13.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 219.51%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Altria Group from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen upped their target price on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.25.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

