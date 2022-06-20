Bridges Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $32,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Progressive by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,790,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,700,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,588 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Progressive by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,182,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,790,308,000 after purchasing an additional 572,891 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Progressive by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,955,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $919,293,000 after purchasing an additional 134,593 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Progressive by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,824,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $905,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Progressive by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,671,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $684,860,000 after purchasing an additional 115,724 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $122,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,724,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.87, for a total value of $364,682.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,482 shares of company stock worth $3,084,040 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PGR. StockNews.com began coverage on Progressive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Progressive in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.29.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $109.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.02. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.35 and a fifty-two week high of $121.36. The company has a market cap of $64.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.49.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $12.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.24 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 4.54%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 10.87%.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

