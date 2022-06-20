Bridges Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,184 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $9,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1,125.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 245 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,566,000. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total transaction of $5,661,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,973,500 shares in the company, valued at $789,539,670. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $2,712,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,854 shares in the company, valued at $5,407,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ABT shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $151.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.25.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $102.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.73. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $101.24 and a fifty-two week high of $142.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.07.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.26. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

