Bridges Investment Management Inc. Has $44.71 Million Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,823 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks makes up about 1.4% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $44,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 94.5% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 248,955 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $119,249,000 after purchasing an additional 120,925 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,396 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,500,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 128.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 21,319 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $10,212,000 after purchasing an additional 11,988 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1.5% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,819 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 113.9% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PANW opened at $475.36 on Monday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $358.37 and a 52-week high of $640.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $528.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $537.49.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.21). Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 57.50%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.26, for a total transaction of $7,395,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.00, for a total value of $5,681,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,289 shares of company stock worth $427,152,941. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Palo Alto Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $600.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks to $545.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $628.56.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

