Bridges Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 162,993 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 787 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $19,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total value of $472,116.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,691 shares in the company, valued at $29,092,777.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $143,173.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,402,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,395 shares of company stock valued at $883,134. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on EOG shares. Bank of America downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on EOG Resources to $164.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. TD Securities downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. MKM Partners increased their price target on EOG Resources from $114.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.18.

EOG Resources stock opened at $111.67 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $126.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.35. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $62.81 and a one year high of $147.99. The stock has a market cap of $65.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.66.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.31. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 23.12%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 17.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.05%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

