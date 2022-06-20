Bridges Investment Management Inc. Boosts Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 505,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $24,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $1,566,470,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,966,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,485,787,000 after buying an additional 8,421,820 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,758,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $852,047,000 after buying an additional 321,934 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,845,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,383,000 after buying an additional 780,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,331,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,344,000 after buying an additional 418,123 shares in the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $38.48 on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $36.54 and a 52-week high of $60.30. The stock has a market cap of $145.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.16 and its 200 day moving average is $49.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.79%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WFC. Citigroup upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $1,008,788.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

