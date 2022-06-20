Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Sold by IMS Capital Management

IMS Capital Management lessened its holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BXP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $1,501,665,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,343,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,997,639,000 after buying an additional 1,119,895 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,388,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,206,521,000 after buying an additional 754,483 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $75,689,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,600,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $760,299,000 after buying an additional 647,007 shares during the period. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BXP opened at $90.33 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.35. The stock has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.09. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.12 and a 1 year high of $133.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 4.73.

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.24. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 18.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.32%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Boston Properties from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Boston Properties from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Mizuho upgraded Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Boston Properties from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.40.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

