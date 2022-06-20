boohoo group’s (BHHOF) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHHOF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $65.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Investec raised shares of boohoo group to a hold rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Grupo Santander initiated coverage on shares of boohoo group in a report on Friday, March 4th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $171.00.

BHHOF remained flat at $$0.85 during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.55. boohoo group has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $0.85.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-40-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

