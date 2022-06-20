Bonness Enterprises Inc. Has $1.78 Million Position in Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ)

Bonness Enterprises Inc. lowered its stake in Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Bonness Enterprises Inc.’s holdings in Canon were worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAJ. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Canon in the third quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Canon by 6.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Canon by 26.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after acquiring an additional 35,502 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Canon in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,671,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Canon by 99.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 42,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 21,307 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Canon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of CAJ stock opened at $23.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Canon Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $25.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.37.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. Canon had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 6.10%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canon Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canon Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Printing Business Unit, Imaging Business Unit, Medical Business Unit, and Industrial and Others Business Unit.

