BOMB Trading Down 12% Over Last 7 Days (BOMB)

BOMB (BOMB) traded 13.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. One BOMB coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000951 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, BOMB has traded 12% lower against the US dollar. BOMB has a market cap of $169,651.03 and approximately $91,114.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BOMB alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004992 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $20,006.14 or 1.00021767 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00033474 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004895 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001420 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00024075 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004998 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About BOMB

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 892,207 coins and its circulating supply is 891,419 coins. The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

BOMB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BOMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.