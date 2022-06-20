BMO Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP)

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock.

CRSP has been the topic of several other research reports. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $171.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $170.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $180.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $116.06.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP opened at $70.00 on Thursday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $42.51 and a fifty-two week high of $169.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.25.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by ($0.38). CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 34.04% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.51) EPS. CRISPR Therapeutics’s revenue was up 74.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRSP. Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 6,250.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

