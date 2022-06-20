Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 51.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,382 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000.

NYSEARCA:IVE traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $133.27. 150,474 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,364,027. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $132.18 and a twelve month high of $160.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $148.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.98.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

