Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,514 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 3,634 shares during the period. American Express makes up approximately 1.6% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in American Express by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,277,797 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,607,848,000 after buying an additional 320,288 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in American Express by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,745,967 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,576,040,000 after purchasing an additional 121,632 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in American Express by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,485,487 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,042,625,000 after purchasing an additional 115,450 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in American Express by 6.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,916,986 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,638,584,000 after purchasing an additional 622,891 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American Express by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,833,314 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,603,735,000 after purchasing an additional 55,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded up $6.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $144.18. The stock had a trading volume of 442,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,907,943. American Express has a 12-month low of $136.49 and a 12-month high of $199.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.44.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.30. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.84%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Wolfe Research downgraded American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $213.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Express in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.17.

In related news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

