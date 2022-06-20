Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,845 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 71.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWR traded up $0.36 on Monday, reaching $63.11. 172,197 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,292,760. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.75. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $62.28 and a 12 month high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.