Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Blink Charging from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a hold rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Blink Charging from $26.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. started coverage on Blink Charging in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a hold rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.22.

Shares of Blink Charging stock opened at $15.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $679.58 million, a P/E ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 3.60. Blink Charging has a 52-week low of $13.60 and a 52-week high of $49.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.67.

Blink Charging ( NASDAQ:BLNK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 million. Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 28.84% and a negative net margin of 220.64%. The business’s revenue was up 345.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Blink Charging will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Blink Charging by 0.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Blink Charging by 32.8% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Blink Charging by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Blink Charging by 14,328.6% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.12% of the company’s stock.

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

