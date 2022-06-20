BitTube Hits Market Capitalization of $208,358.38 (TUBE)

BitTube (TUBE) traded 99.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. BitTube has a market cap of $208,358.38 and $760.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitTube has traded 66% higher against the dollar. One BitTube coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $114.04 or 0.00569121 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 31% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000084 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 90.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000148 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About BitTube

TUBE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 346,593,198 coins. The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

BitTube Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

