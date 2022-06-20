BitGreen (BITG) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $8,573.00

BitGreen (BITG) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 20th. One BitGreen coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0629 or 0.00000113 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, BitGreen has traded flat against the dollar. BitGreen has a market capitalization of $751,382.81 and approximately $8,573.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00082521 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00020447 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000557 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00016404 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001534 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.14 or 0.00275040 BTC.

BitGreen Profile

BitGreen (CRYPTO:BITG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. BitGreen’s total supply is 11,941,077 coins. BitGreen’s official website is bitg.org . The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitGreen’s official Twitter account is @bitgreen_

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2017, aims to provide an energy-efficient alternative to Bitcoin and proof of work consensus, BitGreen utilizes its proprietary protocol and behavioral science with the goal of catalyzing everyday impactful actions at scale. Funded by the blockchain’s governance protocol, users are able to discover and act on impact opportunities, such as using bikeshare programs or volunteering, and are rewarded with BITG, all through the BitGreen light wallet app. Users can also explore a growing global ecosystem of sustainable vendors, vetted charities, and carbon offset programs all accepting or distributing BITG. All BITG holders are members of the BitGreen community and can nominate new impact actions and causes to be adopted. Incorporated in Wyoming, with an office in New York City and a global community, the BitGreen community aims to execute on the potential that blockchain has for shaping a healthy, resilient, and just world. “

Buying and Selling BitGreen

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGreen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitGreen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitGreen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

