Bitcoin Gold (BTG) 24-Hour Volume Hits $16.40 Million

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 19th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for approximately $16.53 or 0.00082099 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $289.44 million and $16.40 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.21 or 0.00328909 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00067473 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003413 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000068 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 335.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000076 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org . The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

