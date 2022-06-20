Bitcoin Cash Market Capitalization Achieves $2.28 Billion (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 19th. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be purchased for about $119.57 or 0.00587637 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Cash has a market cap of $2.28 billion and $1.58 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded 18.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,347.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.42 or 0.00296953 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00006324 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00012538 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Uno Re (UNO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Profile

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,095,450 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org . Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short). Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

