BitBall (BTB) Price Tops $0.0013 on Top Exchanges

BitBall (BTB) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. Over the last week, BitBall has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. BitBall has a market cap of $786,519.27 and approximately $78,852.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitBall coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004840 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,489.59 or 0.99645140 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00032946 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004836 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00024016 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004868 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitBall Coin Profile

BitBall is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 606,702,436 coins. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

