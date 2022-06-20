Bistroo 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $29,965.00 (BIST)

Bistroo (BIST) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. Over the last seven days, Bistroo has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar. One Bistroo coin can now be purchased for $0.0141 or 0.00000071 BTC on exchanges. Bistroo has a market capitalization of $615,325.16 and approximately $29,965.00 worth of Bistroo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $259.45 or 0.01300840 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005007 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00100644 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00089525 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00013280 BTC.

Bistroo Profile

Bistroo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,565,302 coins. Bistroo’s official Twitter account is @BistrooIO

