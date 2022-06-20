Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Given New C$15.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$11.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.90.

Shares of OTCMKTS BIREF opened at $7.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.38. Birchcliff Energy has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $9.96.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Birchcliff Energy’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. Birchcliff Energy’s payout ratio is currently 4.96%.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

