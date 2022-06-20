Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Sells 220 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,624 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,285,383 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,063,290,000 after purchasing an additional 55,963 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth $663,945,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 915,860 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $227,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 776,982 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $192,783,000 after purchasing an additional 18,295 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 655,483 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $162,638,000 after purchasing an additional 18,767 shares during the period. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.17.

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $234.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.99. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $178.73 and a 12 month high of $275.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $251.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.76.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $1.72. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 10.49%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 17.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.36%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.