Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Has $38.10 Million Stake in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,768,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,885 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bankshares makes up about 2.0% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.96% of Eastern Bankshares worth $38,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $21,061,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,901,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,053,000 after purchasing an additional 542,556 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 152.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 186,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,760,000 after purchasing an additional 112,589 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 538.7% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,225,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,830,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,092,000 after purchasing an additional 934,160 shares in the last quarter. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Eastern Bankshares news, Director Greg Allen Sr. Shell sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $782,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 194,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,808,243.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

EBC stock opened at $18.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.02. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.94 and a twelve month high of $22.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.37 and a 200-day moving average of $20.46.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $174.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.93 million. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 24.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Eastern Bankshares to $23.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and time certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

