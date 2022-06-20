Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Has $25.97 Million Stake in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 533,410 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,834 shares during the period. CDK Global accounts for 1.4% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $25,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CDK Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in CDK Global in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in CDK Global in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in CDK Global in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in CDK Global by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 923 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CDK Global alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CDK opened at $54.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.77. CDK Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.53 and a 1 year high of $54.71.

CDK Global ( NASDAQ:CDK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $459.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.88 million. CDK Global had a return on equity of 67.84% and a net margin of 14.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.71%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CDK shares. Barrington Research lowered CDK Global from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on CDK Global in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised CDK Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

CDK Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated data and technology solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries in the United States and internationally. It offers subscription-based software and technology solutions to automotive retailers, as well as to retailers and manufacturers of heavy trucks, construction and agricultural equipment, motorcycles, boats, and other marine and recreational vehicles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.