Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.9% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 64,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 24.4% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 14,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 148,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,868,000 after purchasing an additional 7,928 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMY stock opened at $73.77 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.61. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $53.22 and a 12 month high of $78.61. The company has a market cap of $157.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 48.37%. The firm had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.60%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,113,076.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on BMY. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.27.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

