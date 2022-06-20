Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,926 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,622 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $8,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $271.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $287.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.36.

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

UNP opened at $206.45 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.71. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $195.68 and a 1 year high of $278.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.22.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.43%.

Union Pacific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.