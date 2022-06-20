Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Buys 600 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 59.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MO opened at $45.31 on Monday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.53 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The company has a market capitalization of $82.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.14 and a 200-day moving average of $51.13.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,506.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 219.51%.

Several research firms recently commented on MO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.25.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

