Berenberg Bank Lowers BELIMO (OTCMKTS:BLHWF) Price Target to CHF 460

BELIMO (OTCMKTS:BLHWF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Berenberg Bank from CHF 645 to CHF 460 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of BELIMO from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $530.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Get BELIMO alerts:

BLHWF opened at $360.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $483.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $511.24. BELIMO has a twelve month low of $360.00 and a twelve month high of $600.00.

BELIMO Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells damper actuators, control valves, sensors, and meters for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers HVAC damper actuators for use in various on/off, modulating, or communicating damper and life safety applications, including air handlers, economizer and variable air volume terminal units, fan coil units, unit ventilators, and life safety dampers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BELIMO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BELIMO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.