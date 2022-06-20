Bennett Selby Investments LP Purchases 396 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Bennett Selby Investments LP raised its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,882,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 73,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 256,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after acquiring an additional 82,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BAC. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird raised Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.10.

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.92. 3,651,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,635,977. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.18 and its 200-day moving average is $41.64. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $30.86 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

