Bennett Selby Investments LP Invests $208,000 in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Bennett Selby Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KRE. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $318,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,474,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 34,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,102,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2,122.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 3,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA KRE traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,174,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,086,545. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52-week low of $56.58 and a 52-week high of $78.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.61.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.